Heartstopper star Kit Connor recently came out as bisexual, but said that he was forced to come out as he felt pressured because of the accusations that he was queerbaiting. Many netizens felt angry that he was forced to come out when he was not ready. Young Royals star Edvin Ryding has come out in support of Kit as well. Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022: From Lisbeth Salander to Ramona Flowers, 5 of Our Favorite Bisexual Characters From Films!

View Tweets Here

#Heartstopper’s Kit Connor comes out as bisexual, saying he felt forced to following accusations of “queerbaiting” from fans. pic.twitter.com/0Boz5FnpV9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

Edvin Ryding on Kit Connor

#YoungRoyals star Edvin Ryding shows support for Kit Connor after coming out as bisexual: “Please give love to Kit he deserves the world.” pic.twitter.com/HjQNhTnp95 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

