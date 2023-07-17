The tranquil Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir resounds with sacred chants as priests diligently perform the morning 'aarti', enveloping the holy shrine in an aura of divine devotion. The spiritual spectacle was captured in a captivating video by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and shared by the news agency ANI, showcasing the profound reverence and timeless traditions that grace the sacred Amarnath pilgrimage. In the video, one can witness the 'Aarti' taking place in a snow-clad mountain while the devotees observed and offered their prayers. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Priests Perform Morning Aarti at Holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Morning 'Aarti' Reverberates at Amarnath Cave

#WATCH | Priests perform morning 'aarti' at holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. (Video Source: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board) pic.twitter.com/qLbmcr3UfL — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

