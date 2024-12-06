India's first Hyperloop test track, spanning 410 meters, has been successfully completed. The test track was developed through a collaboration between the Indian Railways, IIT-Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr, a startup incubated at the institute. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, shared the achievement on social media on December 5 and commended the teams involved. Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Manufacturing Delayed Due to Design Clearance Issues? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Responds.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Completion of India's First 410-Meter Hyperloop Test Track

Watch: Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. 👍 Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup) 📍At IIT-M discovery campus, Thaiyur pic.twitter.com/jjMxkTdvAd — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 5, 2024

