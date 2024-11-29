Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric, shared a post on November 29, 2024. In his post, he revealed to build a team by hiring top talent from some of India's most prestigious institutions. He mentioned that he is hiring the “best and brightest” from IISc, IIMs, ISB, IITM, IIT Delhi, and IIT BombayIITB. It shows Aggarwal's focus on bringing in experts from these elite institutions in India. He further said, "Energising to meet these young folks." Ola S1 Z, Ola S1 Z Plus, Ola Gig and Ola Gig Plus Affordable Electric Scooters Launched in India With Higher Range; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Major Hiring

Hiring the best and brightest for my team! IISc, IIMs, ISB, IITM, IITD and tomorrow IITB! Energising to meet these young folks 😍💪🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 29, 2024

