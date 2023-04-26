While Aadhaar Card is primarily for resident Indians, foreign nationals, under certain conditions, may enrol for it and get an Aadhaar number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that resident foreigners may also get Aadhaar, provided they have stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months from the date of application. The authority has also notified the conditions and documents required to apply for Aadhaar. Aadhaar Documents Update Facility Online Free Till June 14, Here’s How To Update Your Aadhaar Card in Simple Steps (Watch Video).

Aadhaar Card for Foreign Nationals:

#ListOfAcceptableSupportingDocuments Resident Foreigners may also get Aadhaar, provided they have stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months from the date of application. For details Click- https://t.co/vudrOTzt7d@GoI_MeitY @mygovindia @_DigitalIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/mr58zsFRMs — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 26, 2023

