Online fraudsters have been using different and innovative methods to dupe people. Recently, National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) shed a light on a new method opted by scammers. In this method, the fraudsters will reach your doorstep with a fake delivery with a "cash on delivery" feature. When refused to take the delivery, the scammer will send an OTP from fake customer care in order to cancel the order. As soon as the OPT is shared, the scammer will dupe you of all your money.

Cash On Delivery Scam:

Cash On Delivery Scam:- ——————————— आजकल ठगी का ये तरीका तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। आपके पास 'कैश ऑन डिलिवरी' ऑर्डर लेकर डिलीवरी बॉय आता है, आप द्वारा मना करने पर वह ऑर्डर कैंसिल कराने को कहता है। फिर फर्जी कस्टमर केयर द्वारा एक OTP भेजता है। वह OTP बताते ही आपका अकाउंट खाली हो जाता है। — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) November 22, 2022

