Heavy rainfall spell is likely over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Interior Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next 2 days, the weather office informed. UP Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes Uttar Pradesh, Schools in Several Districts To Remain Closed.

Rain Spell Over Tamil Nadu:

(ii) Conditions are very likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest & central India during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/FctXsackKb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)