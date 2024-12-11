Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Result of December 11 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The result of the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared today, December 11, at 8 PM.

    Nagaland Lottery (File Image)
    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 11, 2024 07:51 PM IST

    Lottery enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the Nagaland Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery results can get the update here as the  Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results by 8 PM today, December 11. Participants must note that the first prize for the winner of today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad of Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Watch the live streaming of the Nagaland State Lotteries to know the results of today's Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Watch Nagaland State Lottery of Dear Pelican Wednesday Here

