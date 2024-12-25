The Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Cupid Wednesday results will be declared live today, December 25, at 6 PM. With a first prize of INR 1 crore, the lottery draws significant attention, offering INR 5 lakh to the seller of the winning ticket. The lottery results will be streamed live from Gangtok, Sikkim, giving participants a chance to follow the proceedings in real-time. Those who purchased tickets for today’s Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery can watch the live announcement of winners and check if they have struck it lucky. Stay tuned for the results and updates on the official lottery platform. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of December 25 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result

