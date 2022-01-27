Delhi High Court's Division Bench on Thursday reduced penalty on Juhi Chawla in 5g lawsuit. The bench also expunged several observations made by Single Judge during dismissal of lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Notably, in June last year, the single judge had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5G roll out as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" while dismissing it with costs of Rs 20 lakh.

Tweet By ANI:

5G Lawsuit | Delhi High Court's Division Bench reduces penalty on actor Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh Bench also expunges several observations made by Single Judge during dismissal of lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ZtRX5yHX5W — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)