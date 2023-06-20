Congress leader and Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday sat on a protest outside the BDO office in Murshidabad. Speaking to the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his party members and candidates from the constituency who came to the BDO office ahead of the Panchayat polls were allegedly beaten by the goons of the ruling party TMC party. A video of Chowdhury sitting on a protest outside the Baranya BDO office in Murshidabad has also gone viral on social media. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Makes Controversial Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi Over Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal, Calls Him 'Pagla Modi' (Watch Video).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sits on a Protest

#WATCH | Our party members and candidates from this constituency came here to the BDO office ahead of the Panchayat polls and they were beaten by the goons of the ruling party (TMC): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his protest outside the Baranya BDO office in Murshidabad pic.twitter.com/SnoA9alqJM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

