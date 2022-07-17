IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi International Airport in Pakistan on Sunday, July 17 after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport.

However, the aircraft company has managed to arrange another flight to fly back passengers to Hyderabad from Pakistan. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad: IndiGo airlines — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)