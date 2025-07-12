In a shocking incident, two teenage brothers allegedly snatched a gold chain worth INR 10 lakh from a potato trader during his morning walk in Agra’s Zonal Park. Reportedly, the duo snatched the gold chain with the intention of selling it to buy an iPhone. The incident occurred around 7:25 am on Friday, July 11, when Mahindra Singh, the victim, was returning from his walk and was attacked from behind by two youths on a motorcycle. The chain was later sold to a goldsmith for INR 2.70 lakh. Acting swiftly on Singh's complaint, police analysed CCTV video footage, identified the suspects, and traced the motorcycle’s registration number. Within 10 hours, both accused, students of Classes 10 and 11 and studying in the same school, were apprehended. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Mathura: Man Snatches Woman’s Chain After Following Her Inside House in UP’s Dampier Nagar, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Teen Brothers Snatch INR 10 Lakh Gold Chain From Potato Trader To Buy iPhone in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)