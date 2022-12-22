Ali Ahmed Aslam, who is widely known as the inventor of the Chicken Tikka Masala, has died aged 77. It must be noted that Ali Ahmed Aslam was well known for investing the Chicken Tikka Masala. Aslam was Ali born in Pakistan and later moved to Glasgow as a young boy. He then went on to open up Shish Mahal in 1964, where 'Britain’s favourite dish', Chicken Tikka Masal was created. Tom Cruise Dines At Asha's, Indian Singer Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant, Orders For Chicken Tikka Masala (View Pic).

Check Tweet:

