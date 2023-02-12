Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani sparked controversy after he said that ‘Om and Allah are same’. In a video he can be seen sayings that “when there was neither Shri Ram nor Shiva, then whom did Manu worship? Some say that Jains used to worship Shiva. Many said that they used to worship Om. They worshiped the wind, which was everywhere. This is what we call Allah. Manu means Adam. This is the history of the world. By taking the soil from everywhere, Allah created the children of Adam i.e. Manu.” Madani was addressing the three-day convention of his organisation in Delhi. Madrasa Survey Row: Darul Uloom Principal Maulana Arshad Madani Says ‘Govt Has the Right To Conduct Survey of Madrasas’.

Arshad Madani Says Allah and Om are Same:

