A horrifying stray dog attack left a child severely injured in Ambernath’s Khuntwali area. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the child playing outside their home when the dog attacked. A passerby intervened, rescuing the child and preventing further harm. The video has since gone viral, sparking fear and outrage among residents, who have called for urgent action to address the growing stray dog menace in the area. The injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. Hyderabad Dog Attack: Child Playing Outside His House Suffers Injuries After Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Him in Allapur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Ambernath Dog Attack

A stray dog attacked a child in Ambernath’s Khuntwali area, leaving the child severely injured. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral, sparking fear and anger among residents. A passerby intervened, rescuing the child from further harm. Via: @DiwakarSharmaa #Ambernath… pic.twitter.com/URwCHnpZr2 — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 6, 2024

