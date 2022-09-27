On Tuesday, a bus going from Sitapur to Delhi rammed into a DCM vehicle standing on the highway in the Rajabpur area. CO Dhanaura Arun Kumar said, "One passenger died on spot, 6 othersinjured including driver & conductor. Legal proceedings started by taking possession of damaged vehicles."

Bus Rams Into DCM Vehicle

Amroha, UP | A bus going from Sitapur to Delhi rammed into DCM vehicle standing on the highway in the Rajabpur area. One passenger died on spot, 6 othersinjured including driver & conductor. Legal proceedings started by taking possession of damaged vehicles:CO Dhanaura Arun Kumar pic.twitter.com/v9f1sVdfYR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2022

