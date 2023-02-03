A strange incident happened to a passenger at Delhi airport who was supposed to go to Patna from Delhi. However, the passenger boarded another indigo flight to Udaipur. The incident took place on January 30. Indigo has lodged a complaint with the authorities in this regard and an inquiry has been ordered. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Indigo Passenger Boards Wrong Flight:

An inquiry has been ordered after a passenger who was supposed to board an Indigo flight to Patna instead boarded another Indigo flight to Udaipur. The incident was reported on January 30: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

