New Delhi, October 15: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party and many leaders today paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15 in 1931. An aerospace scientist by profession, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was widely known as India's "Missile Man". Check politicians' messages on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary.

