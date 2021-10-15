New Delhi, October 15: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party and many leaders today paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15 in 1931. An aerospace scientist by profession, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was widely known as India's "Missile Man". Check politicians' messages on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Ah4nw6scFa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

We remember our former President and ground-breaking scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Known as the missile man of India, he is one of the most influential personalities to serve the country. pic.twitter.com/8xC0D16QP5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2021

Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serve his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2021

Humble tributes to the pride of our nation, former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. Apart from being a famous scientist & a great teacher, he was a man of simplicity & honesty who always dreamt & worked for the betterment of nation. pic.twitter.com/SUY6N34zGr — Pranab Prakash Das (@pranabpdas) October 15, 2021

