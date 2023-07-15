On Friday, Mohammad Arif travelled from Amethi to the Kanpur zoo to visit his friend, the Sarus. He paid for the fee and stayed in the bird enclosure for 15 minutes. When he asked 'Pehchana' while wearing a mask in front of the Sarus, the bird flew into overdrive with joy. The Sarus stretched its wings and sprinted into the enclosure while shaking its neck up and down. After videos of Arif and the Sarus went viral last year, their relationship has been the topic of conversation the most. Earlier, after Arif discovered the bird injured and cared for it till it was fully recovered, it was living with him. Arif Meets 'Caged Friend' Sarus at Kanpur Bird Sanctuary, Bird Starts Jumping for Joy on Seeing 'Saviour' (Heartwarming Video).

Arif Meets ‘Friend' Sarus in Kanpur Zoo Again Video

An overjoyed Saras meeting his friend Arif at Kanpur Zoo. pic.twitter.com/wdC9wCmPsg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 14, 2023

Arif reaches Kanpur zoo to meet his friend, the Sarus he rescued in Amethi, and their friendship began . The reaction of bird on seeing him can melt hearts. pic.twitter.com/zXJydVdEtk — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) July 14, 2023

