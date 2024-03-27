Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday, March 27, said that the Enforcement Directorate had no answers to the questions raised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers and the Delhi High Court. She further said that the Delhi High Court also raised questions on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. "The High Court has clearly stated this in its order. It is written that the Court is of the opinion that the present petition raises several issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand of the petitioner Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, we question whether the arrest may be politically motivated and malafide," she stated. Atisho also said that the Delhi High Court has given only one week to the ED to file its reply. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi High Court Refuses Interim Relief to AAP Convenor Against Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Scam.

'Delhi High Court Also Raised Questions on the Arrest of Arvind Kejriwal'

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "The ED, which has been investigating for two years, had no answers to the questions of Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers and the Delhi High Court today, so they sought time from the court. Delhi High Court has also raised questions on the arrest of… pic.twitter.com/VInAWDB8iD — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)