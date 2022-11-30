Arvind Kejriwal is currently busy campaigning for the Delhi MCD Election 2022. During his door-to-door campaign, a woman asked Kejriwal "Sir, aapne muffler nahi pehna?" To this, Kejriwal responded with a laugh "Abhi tak utni thand nahi aayi." Later on, the Delhi CM clicked a selfie with the woman and continued his campaign through alleys in Chirag Delhi. MCD Elections 2022: BJP’s 10 Videos vs Arvind Kejriwal’s 10 Guarantees, Says Delhi CM Ahead of Municipal Corporation Polls.

Sir, Why Aren’t You Wearing Your Muffler?:

