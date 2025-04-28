A disturbing incident has come to light from Telangana, where a woman was caught on camera thrashing a minor boy. It is reported that the woman is the mother of the victim. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Tulsinagar, the district headquarters of Jagtial. The viral clip shows the woman identified as Rama thrashing her minor son with kicks and slaps as she continues with her brutality. The incident came to light after locals recorded a video of the incident and lodged a complaint with the Sakhi Centre. It is also learned that Rama's husband, Anjaneyulu, who is in Dubai, has complained to the authorities about his wife. Telangana Man Falls in Love With 2 Women, Marries Both in Same Wedding Mandap; Video Goes Viral.

Mother Thrashes Minor Son in Telangana (Trigger Warning)

Disturbing visuals కన్న కొడుకును గొడ్డును బాదినట్లు బాదిన తల్లి జగిత్యాలలో జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని తులసినగర్‌లో దారుణం ప్రతిరోజూ చిన్న బాబును చితకబాదుతుండటంతో వీడియో తీసి సఖి సెంటర్‌లో ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన స్థానికులు బాబును సఖి సెంటర్‌కు తరలింపు దుబాయ్‌లో ఉంటున్న రమ భర్త ఆంజనేయులు..… pic.twitter.com/vi8p6HTkXL — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) April 28, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

