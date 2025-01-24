A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing madrasa students in the Barahat block of Banka district being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram." The video has sparked outrage, with many calling for immediate action against those responsible. The incident was shared on Twitter, tagging Bihar Police and Banka Police, urging them to take prompt action. Banka Police responded quickly, confirming that the concerned police station had been notified. They also stated that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals involved in the incident. "The people in the video are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them," said a tweet from Banka Police. Lakhisarai Shocker: Elderly Woman ‘Gangraped’ by 4 Persons in Bihar Over Refusal To Give Cigarettes, 2 Arrested.

Madrasa Students Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

