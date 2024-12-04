In a remarkable feat of strength, Ranjan Sarkar, a weightlifter from Misamari village in Assam's Sonitpur district, stunned onlookers by pulling two cars over a distance of 250 meters using only his hair. This extraordinary demonstration of strength has left the local community in awe, with many praising Ranjan's unique ability to perform such an astonishing task. His performance has garnered widespread attention, showcasing the power of his physical endurance and training. 'Was on My Third Day of Periods' Mirabai Chanu Reveals After Missing Out on Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024, Indian Weightlifter Finished 4th to Miss Successive Olympics Medal.

Ranjan Sarkar Pulls 2 Cars with His Hair

