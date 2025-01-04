A court has granted bail to all accused in the Atul Subhash suicide case, including Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania. During the hearing, Nikita Singhania’s counsel argued that her arrest was illegal, citing the absence of proper grounds provided by the police. The case revolves around allegations linked to Subhash’s death, which prompted a police investigation. The court’s decision to grant bail comes as further inquiries continue to uncover details about the incident. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Accused Nikita Singhania Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Use Child As Tool To Get Bail, Says Counsel.

Atul Subhash Suicide Case

In the Atul Shubhash suicide case, the CCH 29 Court heard arguments from both sides. Bail has been granted to all accused, including Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania pic.twitter.com/TcoVqULTPf — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)