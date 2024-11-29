Tensions erupted in Mahidpur of Ujjain during a public event on Friday as former BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh vice president Bahadur Singh Chauhan was assaulted by some party workers. The incident occurred in the presence of Minister Gautam Tetwal and MP Anil Firojiya, who intervened to calm the situation. A viral video shows Chauhan being manhandled after stepping down from the stage following Minister Tetwal’s felicitation. Sources suggest the altercation began when Chauhan allegedly used offensive language toward party workers, provoking their response. BJP leaders, including district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, denied witnessing the assault. The event was organised for inaugurating health and grid facilities. Following the incident, chaos ensued among supporters, with police stepping in to control the situation. Opposition Congress criticised the BJP, calling it “a fight for dominance” within the party. Police have registered an FIR against 30 people. Madhya Pradesh Youth Offers Cigarette to Lord Kaal Bhairav in Jabalpur Temple, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Former BJP MLA Assaulted by Party Workers at Event in Ujjain

Congress Criticises BJP

गुटबाजी और सत्ता के वर्चस्व की लड़ाइयां अब भाजपा में हाथापाई और मारपीट तक जा पहुंची है! मुख्यमंत्री के गृह जिले उज्जैन की ही हालत संगठनात्मक रूप से खस्ता है! महिदपुर में पूर्व विधायक बहादुर सिंह चौहान के साथ प्रभारी मंत्री गौतम टेटवाल और सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया की उपस्थिति में… pic.twitter.com/EAOOIF65Dh — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)