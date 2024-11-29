A viral video from Shri Kaal Bhairav Mandir in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh shows a youth offering a cigarette to Lord Kaal Bhairav’s idol, claiming it fulfills wishes. The youth even encouraged others to offer cigarettes as bhog. The 36-second clip, posted by Akash Goswami on Facebook, sparked outrage online, with many calling the act disrespectful. Police, alerted after the video went viral, have assured strict action. Additional SP Anand Kaladgi confirmed that a special team is investigating the matter. Belagavi Shocker: Man Attacks Nurse With Machete Inside Hospital for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Karnataka, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Offers Cigarette to Lord Kaal Bhairav in Jabalpur Temple

