In an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, an army vehicle met with an accident today, December 15, in Bandipore. According to news agency IANS, the accident occurred when the Indian Army vehicle was travelling from Bandipora towards Gurez. The Army vehicle met with an accident near Zedkhusi Nallah, thereby leaving several Army soldiers injured. After the incident came to light, authorities launched a probe in connection with the matter. NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Accused in Terrorist Attack on Pilgrim Bus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Vehicle Meets With Accident Near Zedkhusi Nallah

Bandipore, J&K: An Army vehicle traveling from Bandipora towards Gurez met with an accident near Zedkhusi Nallah, leaving Army soldiers injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/FXGXxWC51n — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

