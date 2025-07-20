In a shocking incident, a group of youths dragged a home guard on the bonnet of their car for over 4.5 kilometres after being stopped for violating a one-way diversion at Chauphula crossing late Saturday night, July 19. The diversions were set up for the Kanwar Yatra traffic arrangements. Home Guard Ajit Kumar had attempted to stop the speeding car, but while trying to save himself, he ended up on the bonnet as the vehicle sped through the city. The car evaded police pursuit, hitting a police vehicle en route, before the guard managed to jump off near the Mission Compound ground at Chowki crossing. The accused fled the scene and, at large. Police teams from multiple stations have launched a manhunt, and video footage from the Integrated Command and Control Centre is being reviewed to identify the culprits. The diversion was part of traffic control measures put in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Uttar Pradesh: CRPF Jawan Allegedly Asks Kanwariyas for Ganja at Mirzapur Railway Station, Gets Beaten Up; 7 Booked (Watch Video).

Home Guard Dragged for 4.5 km on Car Bonnet in UP During Kanwar Yatra Traffic Check

यूपी : बरेली में चेकिंग के लिए रोकने पर ड्राइवर ने होमगार्ड को गाड़ी के बोनट पर लटकाया। करीब 4 KM तक शहर में घुमाता रहा। होमगार्ड ने साइड में कूदकर जान बचाई।@Asifansari9410 pic.twitter.com/VAWWOWjxA4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 20, 2025

