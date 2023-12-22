In a recent incident at Bengaluru’s famous Chikpete market, pro-Kannada groups staged demonstrations. Their grievance? Signages on Marwari-owned shops prominently displayed English names while relegating Kannada to smaller fonts. The situation escalated as slogans were raised, and the Marwari shop owners faced heckling. Notably, police officials present failed to intervene effectively, leaving the victims vulnerable. The incident again highlights tensions around language in the city. Bengaluru Shocker: Students Forced to Clean Toilets at Government School, Teacher Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Pro Kannada Group Protest in Bengaluru

#Karnataka Pro kannada groups driving around famous Chickpete market in Bengaluru,blaring abuses on speakers & heckling Marwari shop owners.. Reason? Cuz their signages have English in bold & kannada in small font! Marwaris in Karnataka speak fluent kannada.. and are more… pic.twitter.com/FNWCLrcYqw — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 22, 2023

