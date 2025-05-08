In a decisive move following failed military strikes by Pakistan, the Gurdaspur District Administration has imposed a complete blackout for nine hours starting from 9 PM on May 8 to 5 AM on May 9. The order, issued under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, comes amid heightened security along the Indo-Pak border and aims to prevent visibility for any potential cross-border attacks. Reports reveal that Pakistan had attempted to target military sites in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh using drones and missiles, all of which were reportedly neutralised. While essential facilities like Central Jail and hospitals are exempt from the blackout, they’ve been directed to block all external light completely. The precautionary measure is being taken in compliance with central and state directives, citing an “emergency situation.” Security forces remain on high alert across the border belt following the escalation. Amritsar: ‘Debris of Missile That Got Neutralised Mid-Air by Itself’ Found in Punjab Village; Indian Army Called In (Watch Video).

9-Hour Blackout Ordered in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Punjab | Gurdaspur District Administration orders complete blackout in the district from 9:00 pm on 8th May to 5:00 am on May 9 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Pakistan's Military Strikes Foiled

Pak military attempted to engage military targets in Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana using drones, missiles: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

Pak military attempted to engage military targets in other places, including Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh; attempts foiled: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

