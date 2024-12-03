A shocking murder took place in broad daylight in Warangal city, creating a stir among locals. The victim was brutally killed with his legs tied and his body stuffed into a car by the perpetrators, who then fled the scene. Local residents, noticing the suspicious activity, immediately alerted the police. The deceased has been identified as Velugatti Raja Mohan, a bank employee from Hanumakonda Srinagar Colony. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to track down the culprits responsible for this heinous crime. Telangana Shocker: Elderly Woman Gored to Death, 20 Others Injured After Cow Runs Amok in Kaghaznagar.

Bank Employee Velugatti Raja Mohan Found Dead in Car

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)