In a recently surfaced video on the microblogging site Twitter, a bull was seen getting stuck in what appears to be a drainage canal. The caption of the video claims that the animal has been stuck inside the canal since Tuesday evening in Sector 78. The NOIDA Authority and the Noida police took cognizance of the matter after the clip started doing rounds on the internet and netizens tagged the concerned authorities to provide assistance. Maharashtra: Two Bulls Get Stuck on Roof in Race Gone Wild in Pune’s Junnar (Watch Video).

Bull Gets Stuck in Drainage Canal in Noida Sector 78

Thank you for getting in touch with us. We have forwarded your issue to the concerned Department. We will get back to you shortly. — NOIDA Authority (@noida_authority) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)