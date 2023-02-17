Bulls are majestic animals and are best friends of our farmers and to celebrate this relationship, every now and then, races are organised. But what could go wrong in such races? Well, two bulls ended up on a roof. Yes! The incident took place in Junnar of Pune in Maharashtra. One of the bulls fell through the roof into the house, sustaining minor injuries. The animals were later rescued safely. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Deer Gets Stuck in ATM After Being Chased by Dog, Rescued by Forest Officials in Gujarat’s Amreli.

Bulls Get Stuck on Roof:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)