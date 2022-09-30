The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the due dates for filing various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23 under the Income Tax Act, 1961. The deadline for filing a Tax audit is now extended till October 7, as per the latest reports. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Ambaji Mandir in Gujarat, Watch Video.

Check ANI's tweet:

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends due date for filing various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23 under the Income-tax Act,1961, to 7th October. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

