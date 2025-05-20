Anti-encroachment operations resumed in the Chandola region of Ahmedabad on Monday as the city administration has launched the second phase of a demolition drive against illegal constructions targeting more than 2.5 lakh square metres of illegal construction. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini stated that anything in the identified zone is illegal. "This is the second phase where we are clearing illegal encroachments in Chandola area from today. We have mobilised 3,000 police personnel and additionally, we have also deployed 25 companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) to implement without any obstruction," he added. Drone video from the site showed large-scale demolitions underway, with makeshift structures being demolished by excavators and heavy machinery, and senior officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police department were also present at the scene to implement the drive. This campaign is part of the wider effort of the city authorities to vacate public land and enforce urban planning policies. The first phase of the campaign has already vacated around 1.5 lakh square metres of encroached land. Gujarat: Suspicious Boat Found at Coast Between Valsad and Jafrabad, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Second Phase of Razing Illegal Encroachments Begins in Ahmedabad Area Amid Tight Security

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Ahmedabad DCP Ravi Mohan Saini says, "The second phase of removing illegal encroachments from Chandola area has started today. 25 companies of SRP and 3000 policemen have been deployed. All constructions in this area are illegal and are being… https://t.co/JcMWZpZVZM pic.twitter.com/jTXREAdLQa — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)