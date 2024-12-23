On the 122nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary paid floral tributes at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Monday, December 23. A video shared by ANI captures the leaders honouring Singh’s legacy by laying flowers at his memorial. Chaudhary Charan Singh, known for his strong advocacy for farmers' rights, served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from 1979 to 1980. Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Centre’s Decision, Calls it Honour of Crores of Farmers in Country (Watch Video).

Leaders Pay Floral Tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat

#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary at Kisan Ghat, Delhi. Jayant Chaudhary- RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh was also present with the Vice President. pic.twitter.com/cP24JI8EP0 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

