A two-year-old boy, who was run over by a reversing car twice within a span of a few seconds, survived with grievous injuries at Pattanam near Rasipuram in the district on Saturday. According to the Rasipuram police, the intestine of the boy has been damaged in the accident. Bone fractures in the spinal cord and rib were also identified, police said. The accident happened when Dharun was playing on the street close to his father’s shop.

Watch Video:

