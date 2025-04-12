As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year, reflecting growing people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong welcomed the rise in travel, inviting more Indian citizens to visit China. “We welcome more Indian friends to experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere, and friendly China,” he said in a statement. The increase in visa issuance is being seen as a positive development amid ongoing diplomatic dialogues, cultural exchanges, and expanding business ties. The embassy also highlighted its efforts to streamline visa services and promote tourism, education, and trade between India and China. China Hails India’s Powerful, Rising Influence in Asia; Chinese Diplomat Says ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Aggressive Diplomatic Strategy Reshape India’s Place in World’.

As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China. pic.twitter.com/4kkENM7nkK — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) April 12, 2025

