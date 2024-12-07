In a gruesome incident in Solisetti Palli village, Santipuram Mandal, Kuppamconstituency of Chittoor district, a woman named Meena, along with her lover Anand, brutally murdered her husband, Govind. Allegedly, Meena and Anand attacked Govind by throwing chilli powder into his eyes and then bludgeoned him with a stone. The crime was reportedly motivated by Govind’s objections to their extramarital relationship. Police have registered a case, and Govind's body has been sent for postmortem. Both Meena and Anand are in custody as investigations continue into the shocking incident. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Kills Husband, Carries Severed Head to Police Station in Chittoor.

