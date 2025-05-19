In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, six people, including two children, were hospitalised due to suffocation after a fire broke out while an e-rickshaw was being charged in the city. Police officials said that the e-rickshaw was being charged at the ground floor of a building in Shahdara when the blaze erupted. It is learned that the family was sleeping in the adjacent room. Cops also said that 30-year-old Sunny sustained 5-10 per cent burns. "Prima facie, cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit. All have been referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment." Delhi police officials said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

Six Hospitalised Due to Suffocation

