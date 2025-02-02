AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has strongly condemned the recent attack on the party’s election campaign van by members of the Maharashtra Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mapanchayat, accusing the BJP of orchestrating such violence. Speaking at a press conference on February 2, Kakkar stated, "BJP is heading towards a historic defeat. The morale of BJP goons has increased so much that today they are openly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign van. There was an LED installed on it, which they broke." She also criticized the Election Commission, saying, "The eyes of the Election Commission in Delhi are closed, they are not able to see any of the misdeeds of the BJP." Kakkar emphasized that "such hooliganism will not work in Delhi" and called for the BJP to be held accountable for its actions. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism’ Ahead of Polls, Alleges Inaction by Delhi Police.

