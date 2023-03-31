Another fire incident was recorded in National Capital, Delhi, as Nirankari colony's blanket market in Mukherjee Nagar was gutted to fire on Friday (March 31). Scary visuals are coming in on social media from the location. People are trying to escape as fire spreads at a fast pace. A car parked adjacent to these shops also caught fire. A massive cloud of smoke can be seen over the roofs of these shops while people were trying to save themselves and their essential items. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Wazipur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out In Nirankari Colony In Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi | Fire breaks out in Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Another Fire Incident In Delhi

