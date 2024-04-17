Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Hari Nagar, Fire Tenders Rushed to Scene

A fire erupted in a house located in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday, April 17, prompting the dispatch of two fire tenders by the Delhi Fire Services. The video footage shared by news agency ANI depicts the flames engulfing the house on the second floor of a residential building. As residents evacuate belongings from the burning structure, fire tenders can be seen battling the blaze at the scene. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Factory in Narela, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts in Hari Nagar House

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a house in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi. Fire tenders at the spot. (Source: Local) https://t.co/TybYjsYx6V pic.twitter.com/ktCeREOf5V — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

