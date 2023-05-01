Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in on Pandit Trilok Chand Sharma Marg near Hauz Rani area due to heavy rainfall. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Monday resulting in waterlogging and other rain-related blockages. As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will continue to see cloudy sky conditions today with possibility of thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds. Delhi: Portion of Road Caves in Near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road, Traffic Advisory Issued (See Pic).

Road Caves-In in Hauz Rani Area

Delhi | A portion of a road caved in on Pandit Trilok Chand Sharma Marg in the Hauz Rani area following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/TDyaSE53Wq — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

