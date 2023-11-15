An elderly man suffered a heart attack at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, and his son saved his life by performing CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) on him. The incident was captured on video by many bystanders and shared widely on social media. The 26-second-long video shows the man giving CPR to his father inside the Taj Mahal premises. The tourist regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

CPR at Taj Mahal Video

