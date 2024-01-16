The Delhi Jal Board has announced the water cut on January 18 and 19 in several parts of the city. The supply will be disrupted due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar WTP. Accordingly, the Delhi Water Cut will be in effect for 16 hours on January 18 from 10:00 am onwards. Water supply will not be available on January 18 (evening) and January 19 (morning), the board said. These areas include Kallash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G.B. Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, etc. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Spurs Travel Woes in National Capital, Around 30 Flights and Trains Delayed (Watch Videos).

Delhi Water Cut Update:

!! WATER ALERT !! Due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar WTP, water supply will be affected for 16 hours on 18.01.2024 from 10:00 am onwards. Water supply will not be available on 18.01.2024 (evening) and 19.01.2024 (morning) in following areas: pic.twitter.com/j7gHKfYnws — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 16, 2024

