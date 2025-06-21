Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked flight operations inspectors to provide details of all inspections and audits conducted for Air India since 2024, sources said on Saturday, June 21. The details on the findings of the inspections and audits will have to be submitted by Sunday, PTI reported, quoting the sources. In an e-mailed communication, which came a day after the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline for flight duty time limitations (FDTL) violation, and also ordered the removal of the airline's three senior officials from their respective roles for certain lapses, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought these details for 2024 and 2025 (to date), the sources said. DGCA Cracks Down on Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Orders Removal of 3 Senior Officials From Rostering Department.

DGCA Seeks Details of Air India Inspections and Audits Since 2024

