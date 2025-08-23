In a major twist in the Dharmasthala “mass burial” case, the whistleblower and complainant who had alleged mass rapes and murders in the holy town has been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to reports, the unnamed complainant, who had been concealing his identity with a mask, was questioned for several hours. The SIT later revealed that the claims about several buried bodies were completely false, leading to his arrest. Officials said the Mangaluru competent authority annulled his protection order on August 22. On the morning of August 23, he was taken into custody and will be produced before the Belthangady Court at 11 a.m., where he is likely to be remanded to judicial custody, according to SIT sources. Earlier, on July 3, a man claiming to have worked as a sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple alleged he had been forced to bury and burn bodies of rape victims. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Evidence Found at 13th Site in Mangaluru’s Temple Town After Search; Excavation to Continue.

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ Whistleblower Arrested

